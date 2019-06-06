‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps Claims Co-Stars Don’t Want Her to Succeed After Rehab Stay

Luann de Lesseps doesn’t feel the support from her fellow Real Housewives of New York City stars.

After the Housewives’ Miami trip turned on its head with Sonja Morgan’s drunken fall in last week’s episode, Wednesday picked up with the cabaret star the next day as she lamented the piling on of criticism from her former friends to Ramona Singer.

“You know, girlfriends are supposed to build you up, not tear you down,” she told Singer. “I think they have a problem with my success is the problem.”

“Oh, I don’t think so,” Singer replied, prompting de Lesseps’ insistence, “I love doing what I do. I found something I love.”

‘We love that you love that,” Singer reassures her, but the former Countess shut her down explaining she had been acting “aloof” and “condescending” since returning from rehab following her 2017 Christmas Eve arrest.

“No, you don’t!” de Lesseps fired back. “You try to rip it apart. All of them do! After falling on my f—ing face, all they have to do is rip me down.”

All the drinking the women have been doing around her on vacation has been an issue as well, de Lesseps said, admitting she was tempted to bring “a bottle of vodka” back to her room following the fall-out the night before.

“They also don’t realize I’m trying to stay sober and you’re getting wasted,” the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer admitted. “I can be around people who drink, I can’t be around sloppy drunks! And they don’t want to see me do well, which is really disappointing. They don’t want to see me doing well.”

“Luann, that is completely wrong!” Singer shot down. “Luann, we’re all very proud of how you turned your life around last year.”

As the two women had a heart-to-heart, the other Housewives inside had their own opinion of de Lesseps’ new attitude.

“She’s not aware of it, No. 1,” Dorinda Medley said. “And B, she doesn’t want to acknowledge it and C, she doesn’t believe it, so…”

“Well, she’s surrounded by people who tell her she’s God,” Morgan added.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo