‘RHONY’ Cast Says Luann de Lesseps Will Be Missed During Reunion

The stars of Real Housewives of New York City say they will miss co-star Luann de Lesseps as they film the upcoming reunion episode of the Bravo reality series — but the show must go on.

The network, and friend Bethenny Frankel, announced Monday that de Lesseps voluntarily checked back into a rehabilitation facility and would be missing the taping of the latest season’s reunion show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided — with their support — that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday’s reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process,” Frankel confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday. “Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs.”

TMZ caught some of the RHONY cast members heading into Cipriani in New York City Tuesday to film the season 10 special episode, and the other housewives sent well wishes to their friend and co-star.

Watch the video here.

Ramona Singer said all the housewives feel bad about de Lesseps missing the taping, but that they’ll be O.K. without her. Tinsley Mortimer offered de Lesseps well-wishes, and Sonja Morgan told the outlet that her co-star will be missed.

The announcement comes a few days after news broke that de Lesseps was sued by ex-husband Count Alexandre de Lesseps and their grown children, Noel and Victoria de Lesseps, in a fight over money. The three claimed in court documents that Luann ignored a stipulation in her 2009 divorce settlement that she establish a trust fund for the kids.

Aside from her statement, Frankel praised Bravo for supporting de Lesseps during this difficult time.

“Bravo has been very supportive of Luann during this time. It’s a brave and honest decision by her, and everyone is rallying around her and wants the best for her,” Frankel said.

The network also expressed its support for the fan-favorite cast member.

“Bravo supports Luann’s decision to focus on her health,” the network told E! News. “She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy.”

De Lesseps’ legal struggles began last year in August, after she and ex Tom D’Agostino filed for divorce after seven months of marriage amid claims of infidelity on the businessman’s side.

A few months later, the “Countess” was arrested in December for alleged battery, intoxication and resisting arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, all of which was shown on the 10th season of RHONY. In January, she left a facility after a 21-day stint and since then has been dedicated to her sobriety, as well as to singing cabaret on her tour, Countess and Friends.

Despite being spotted smoking marijuana a few months back, de Lesseps celebrated six months of sobriety in July following her arrest over the holidays.

“Counting my blessings! Celebrating 6 months of sobriety! Happy 4th of July, everyone!” de Lesseps wrote on Instagram.

Photo Credit: Bravo