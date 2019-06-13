‘RHONY’: Bethenny Frankel Unloads on ‘Sicko’ Luann de Lesseps During ‘Full-On Panic Attack’

Bethenny Frankel is officially done handling Luann de Lesseps with kid gloves, unloading on her newly-sober Real Housewives of New York City co-star in a truly epic meltdown.

The cabaret singer had worn on her friends’ nerves long enough during Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo series, as the RHONY ladies’ Miami cast trip quickly took a turn for the worse. With de Lesseps abandoning an upset Sonja Morgan in her time of need and ditching the group to look at her own show’s poster, the whole cast had had it with her “diva” behavior.

Everything came to a head over dinner, when Frankel finally shouted her iconic, “Life is not a cabaret. Life is actually not a cabaret!” at her friend after confronting her behavior since returning from rehab following her December 2017 arrest.

“It didn’t have to come to this. But because you’re not listening to us and because you’re only focused on yourself, this is where it’s gone,” Tinsley Mortimer said in a confessional of the tension finally coming to a boil.

“Every day it’s about you! Every f—ing second it’s about you,” Frankel shouted, coming around the table to confront her friend. “‘Oh, because I didn’t get a massage.’ Because you’re an ass— that didn’t even have lunch with us today because you go to look at your own poster!”

Ramona Singer added that de Lesseps doesn’t seem to recognize anyone else’s struggles amid her own issues. “You’re missing her pain! You’re not getting it,” she cried. “This is so sad!”

It was then Frankel launched into everything she had done for the former countess before her rehab stay, bringing up some truly shocking allegations.

“I took weeks of my life for you!” Frankel told her. “I had lawyers come to your house on a Sunday. I spoke to your kids. I sat outside in your driveway to make sure that you didn’t drive your car. You almost crashed the boat and killed your friends! You were running in a field in negligee and had to be taken in cop cars and I made sure that they didn’t record it so you didn’t ultimately get arrested.”

“I was not in a good place,” de Lesseps responded, with Frankel firing back, “You left the f—ing rehab that I got you for free two weeks early.”

When de Lesseps countered it was only a week early, and that she left in order to perform in her cabaret show, Frankel took things to another level, screaming, “It was cabaret! You’re a sicko! For cabaret you left rehab? I got it for free, you’re sick.”

As she began to hyperventilate, Dorinda Medley started to worry for the Skinnygirl mogul amid everything she had been through over the past year, including the death of longtime boyfriend Dennis Shields.

“I really think Bethenny is having a full-on panic attack and it doesn’t have to do just with Lu. She’s got a lot on her plate. I don’t know how much she’s dealt with the whole thing with Dennis, but she can’t take the frugality of this bulls— anymore,” Medley told the camera, as the episode came to a close with Frankel hyperventilating.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo