‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Suffers Scary Allergic Reaction After Kiss

Bethenny Frankel’s fish allergy is no joke. The Real Housewives of New York City star revealed Sunday that a simple kiss from a friend caused an allergic reaction in her that had her freaked out.

In a photo the Skinnygirl mogul shared to her Instagram Story, Frankel indicated that a red rash on her face was caused by a friend who had eaten salmon for lunch then kissed her on the cheek.

“My friend had lox for lunch and gave me a smooch goodbye,” Frankel wrote alongside the picture, accompanying the message with fish emojis.

The Bravo personality has long struggled with her severe allergy for most of her adult life, but has began chronicling just how severe it is since almost dying due to an allergic reaction in December 2018. After having soup she was unaware contained fish, Frankel revealed on social media she began to itch before falling unconscious, causing her to be rushed to the emergency room and intensive care unit for two days.

“I couldn’t talk, see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead,” she wrote. “911 [and] EPI saved me. I’ll never not carry an #epipen.”

Less than a month later, Frankel revealed she had to have an airplane she was on turn around after learning they were serving fish on board, despite her calling ahead to check the menu.

“Called airline mult[iple] x [times] to say I have fish allergy. Got on, [and] they’re serving bass,” she tweeted at the time. “They couldn’t not serve it they said. Then they were turning around which I protested bc it would delay people. Cabin asked to not serve it [and] pilot made announcement to plane. That was fun. #epilife”

She added to questioning fans, “Being trapped in a cabin [with] no windows [with] cooking fish is a death trap,” and argued that “The airlines and world needs to change. I was always self conscious about it [and] today didn’t help.”

With these incidents occurring almost back to back, Frankel told Dr. Phil in an January interview on his show that she has been incredibly fearful of being out anywhere alone.

“It’s crazy. I don’t like to be alone anymore,” she told him at the time. “I don’t want to be at restaurants alone, and I’m not that type of person. It’s very scary. It changes your whole entire life.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram/Bethenny Frankel