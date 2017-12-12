‘RHONY’ Cast Member Bethenny Frankel Buys $2.5M Mansion as Second Home

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel now owns a second home in the Hamptons. Last week, she bought the “Morning Glory House,” which was last listed for $2.5 million.

The home is a former bed-and-breakfast in Bridgehampton, known as the Morning Glory House. It was built in 1910 and has seven bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and covers 4,239 square feet.

The price the 47-year-old Frankel paid for the home is not known, reports The New York Post. However, Newsday reported in August 2016 that it was first listed for $3.2 million. The most recent asking price was $2.49 million.

The Morning Glory House also has a formal entry hall, skylight, hand-carved staircase, gym, outside pool and patio.

Frankel, who is also the founder of the Skinnygirl brand and a former talkshow host, has a home on Lumber Lane in Bridgehampton. She bought the five-bedroom home in 2015. It was listed for $3.2 million in 2013.

A spokesperson told The Post that Frankel did not sell the Lumber Lane home. The new home will be an investment.

Frankel was on RHONY from 2008 to 2010 and rejoined in 2015. She also had her own show, Bethenny Ever After, and had a talkshow during the 2013-2014 TV season. This year, she joined ABC’s Shark Tank as a guest judge.

Frankel has a daughter, Bryn, with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Bethenny Frankel