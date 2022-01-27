Why ‘RHONJ’s’ Teresa Giuidce’s Extravagant Wedding Plans May Have to Be Adjusted

Teresa Giudice found love again after a public and painful divorce from her husband of 20 years, Joe. The couple faced enormous hardship when they were accused and convicted of bankruptcy fraud in 2013 and sentenced to separate jail sentences. Upon his release, Joe was deported back to his native country of Italy and Teresa officially filed for divorce shortly afterward. Within a year, Teresa met businessman Luis Ruelas at the Jersey Shore and the two have been inseparable ever since. Ruelas popped the question in grand fashion while on vacation in Greece. Now, Teresa is excited to plan her dream wedding, but her plans may not go through as expected.

In an interview with People Magazine, Teresa explained that Ruelas’ engagement plans were derailed due to COVID. And now, they are experiencing the same fate due to the pandemic. “We wanted to go get married in Italy. We wanted to do it [there] because originally, we were supposed to get engaged in Capri,” the four-time New York Times best-selling author said. “But then he had to change it because of COVID. Everything he planned was going to be in Capri.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

To try and make things happen a second time, Teresa suggested they marry in Capri. “He [Ruelas] loved that idea, of course. He was like, ‘Yes, let’s do it,’” she added. “But I don’t know places in Capri where to get married, so I had to find someone that does all wedding planning out there. I just feel a little overwhelmed.”

As a happy medium, Teresa has come up with the perfect backup plan. The couple may marry in New Jersey and vacation for their honeymoon in Italy. Teresa has even found a potential venue.

“We went to go look at a place because we might do it around here,” she explained. “I don’t know. We’re going to look at places because I really want somewhere that’s so beautiful — that’s the thing. I wanted the scenery to be spectacular. So if I find a place around here, then we’ll do it here. If not, maybe we’ll go to Italy like I wanted to.”

Teresa and Ruelas’ relationship and engagement will play out on Season 12 of RHONJ. The show premieres on Bravo on Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.