‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Talks Possible Divorce With Husband Joe in First Interview Together Since His Deportation

Teresa Giudice doesn’t know what the future holds for her and husband Joe Giudice now that the Real Housewives of New Jersey husband is living in Italy amid a deportation appeal after being released from prison and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody earlier this month. In the first interview the couple has done together since Joe’s 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud, the Giudices admitted divorce was a distinct possibility when asked by Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen.

“I want the best for him. I want him to happy and I want him to be successful. But I don’t know if we could stay together, him living across the country,” Teresa admitted, adding of their marriage if Joe is not allowed to return to the U.S., “I don’t see it working.”

The couple has four daughters together — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 — but Teresa said they understand the difficult position in which their parents are.

“I think they get it. I don’t think they want to see it happen, obviously, but I think they understand,” she said. “Because the way I explained it to them, how are we going to live apart? I don’t think he would be faithful. I think he would have someone there and have me here. I just don’t want to live that life. I just don’t.”

Joe denied he would be tempted to cheat on his wife in Italy, responding, “It’s been 3 ½ years. If I wanted to be with somebody, I could be with somebody this week. That’s not what I’m looking to do.”

He added, “Listen, as long as she’s happy, that’s all that really matters. I’m not going to tell her what to do. If she doesn’t feel like she wants to be with me anymore, then that’s the thing to do.”

Gia has asked her parents to wait to make a final decision util the family is reunited in Italy on an upcoming trip.

“I’m waiting until I get there to see, when I see him, if I feel differently,” Teresa said.

“I might see my wife and be like, ‘Oh man, you’re way too old for me now, honey,’” Joe joked, with Teresa laughing, “You’re right! You’re right.”

“See, he says the same thing,” she continued. When he sees me, he might be like, ‘You know what, I don’t want this either. So we don’t know until we see each other. … I haven’t seen him in almost four years.”

That doesn’t mean the couple doesn’t have love for one another. “I’ve been with her a long time,” Joe told Cohen. “No matter what happens, I’ll always love her.”

“I do love him as a person,” Teresa agreed as she fought back tears. “I’ll start crying. I do care about him, I love him.”

Photo credit: YouTube/WWHL