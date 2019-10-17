‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice’s Laywer Denies She Cheated on Husband Joe After ‘Hookup’ Footage

Teresa Giudice’s lawyer is claiming misleading editing on the part of The Real Housewives of New Jersey after the new Season 10 teaser showed the Bravo personality seemingly claiming she had “hooked up” with someone while husband Joe Giudice was being incarcerated prior to his deportation to Italy. In a statement to Us Weekly Wednesday, James Leonard Jr. denied any infidelity as the Giudices await the result of Joe’s deportation appeal.

“The clip in the newer supertease is Teresa, her brother and a lifelong friend named Tony talking about Teresa and Tony kissing when they were in high school more than 25 years ago,” Leonard told the outlet of the footage in which Teresa shows a photo of a shirtless man to her co-stars.

“He’s the one I hooked up with,” she says in the clip, which later shows Tony telling Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, they “might have kissed.”

A source added to Us Weekly that the reality personality is “very hurt” by the trailer, which comes “at a time when she is trying to keep her family together and work on her marriage.”

Allegations have long circulated that Giudice has been stepping out on Joe as he served his 41-month prison sentence for financial fraud charges and was detained in an ICE facility for another six. It also will be a huge point of contention in the upcoming Season 10 drama between Giudice and Margaret Josephs, based on the new trailer.

“Who said I was cheating? That’s f—d up!” Giudice screams in the trailer. “Have you ever f—ing watched The Godfather?”

To Andy Cohen, however, Giudice herself said previously said she and Joe would go their separate ways if he was deported back to Italy.

“We hate to talk about it,” she said. “Believe it or not we’ve only talked about it once, but he said it too. ‘Obviously if that happens, I’m going to move on with my life, you’re going to move on with your life.’ And that’s what’s going to happen.”

“I want to be happy,” she added. “I haven’t been happy in a long time. I’m tired of legal stuff! It’s a lot to deal with — my children, what’s going to happen to [Joe]… It’s a lot.”

She also said during the Season 9 reunion, “I’m not doing a long-distance relationship. I’m not doing it. I want somebody with me every day.”

“I know exactly what happens — I’m sure he’ll be with other women. It happens,” she added. “You do the long-distance thing, it’s not going to work. I’d be like, ‘Bye-bye.’”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 premieres on Bravo Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Bravo