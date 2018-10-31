‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice’s Father Rushed to Hospital Again

Teresa Giudice is facing more family drama as her dad was rushed back to the hospital just days after being released following a pneumonia diagnosis.

Giacinto Gorga was checked back into the hospital Wednesday morning after his pneumonia worsened, Radar reported, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

“Yes, he’s back in the hospital,” Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga told the publication. “He’s alright, a little bit of pneumonia again. Hopefully in a couple of days he’ll be out.”

Giudice’s mother, Antonia Gorga, passed away in 2017, and the Real Housewives of New Jersey star has since been coping with the loss.

She’s also dealing with the deportation order handed down to husband Joe Giudice, who is currently serving a 41-month sentence for multiple fraud charges. While the family is currently appealing the ruling, if there is no change to Joe’s legal status, he will be sent back to his native Italy in less than 10 months.

Despite speculation that Teresa and Joe would part ways if he was deported, the Bravo star told Entertainment Tonight this week that there is no divorce in their future.

“We’re going to be a family and we’re going to fight this and get through this,” she said.

Teresa added that she’s right now focusing on the appeal and keeping things as normal as possible for their daughters, Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9.

“We’re not even thinking about that right now,” she said. “We’re going to take it day by day. We’re going to take it one step at a time. First, we’re going to process the paperwork to do an appeal, and we’re going to get through that. What comes first is our daughters and we’re going to fight this… I’m focusing 110 percent on my daughters. This show is my job. I’m putting food on the table for them.”

She added that it’s been a tough time for her kids, saying, “It’s been a lot for [them] to take this all in.”

“It’s sad for the children because they’re innocent in all of this, and they’re probably thinking, ‘Why is this happening?’” she continued. “They’re smart, so they get it. Like, ‘OK, you made a mistake. He’s doing what he has to do. Then now why isn’t my dad coming home?’”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns for season 9 on Bravo Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

