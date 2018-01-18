‘RHONJ’ Reunion: Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub Discuss Dramatic Table-Flipping Incident

Real Housewives of New Jersey fans got an answer to a question they had had since the show’s second season during this year’s reunion: Why did Teresa Giudice flip a table at Danielle Staub.

Staub made an appearance during the RHONJ reunion show to discuss how the ladies went from enemies in season 8 to friends.

“I was pissed off. I reacted but there was never any bad intent towards her, I never wanted to hurt her family in any way and I wanted her to know that,” Giudice said.

Host Andy Cohen asked Staub how the dramatic moment changed her life. Staub said her children being bullied was the worst of it.

“Christine really wanted to leave the school, and we did. We left the town altogether,” Staub said.

Cohen mentioned that Giudice apologized to Staub’s daughter Gillian and asked if she truly has forgiven her for the incident.

“Yes, it is really starting to sink in, she actually texted me saying… ‘tell Teresa good luck today.’”

When asked if Christine would ever be open to forgiving Teresa she said “she’s definitely coming around.

A viewer asked what Staub did to Giudice that incited the table incident.

“You were putting my husband down,” Giudice said to Staub.

“It was after he said a gay slur though.”

“Let’s not go there… It was the pay attention moment that set me off,” Giudice said.