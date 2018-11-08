‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga ‘Can’t Take It Anymore’ With Sister-in-Law Teresa Giudice in Explosive Premiere

The Real Housewives of New Jersey are back for an all-new season, and Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are already at one another’s throats.

At the start of Wednesday’s season 9 premiere, Gorga explained to new Housewife Jackie Goldschneider how her up-and-down relationship through the years in a segment that previewed how their relationship is presumably going to deteriorate throughout this season.

“Teresa and I used to struggle,” Gorga explains to her new co-star, as a compilation of some of their toughest moments played out. “It was hard for us, we used to butt heads.”

“It was a horrible, horrible time in all of our lives. It was scary, I mean we were in a really bad place,” she continued. “Once you go through that, you never want to feel that way again. So it was like a crazy time, but we worked through it and put it behind us, and Teresa and I have come such a long way.”

But tension appears to be ratcheting up once again over the time Melissa’s husband and Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, is spending away from their father after the death of their mother.

“When you’re around, he doesn’t have time for his father,” fellow Housewife Dolores Catania explained to Melissa, who said Joe would “explode” if he heard that accusation.

“You should make him not f—ing explode,” Giudice told her sister-in-law, adding to the cameras later, “If you amp up your f—ing husband, than he’s going to get amped up. … Control it!

“Oh, I better make sure he doesn’t? Shut your f—ing mouth,” Melissa snapped back, later telling Goldschneider, “I can’t take it any more. I’m done with this f—ing bulls—.”

Joe wasn’t having the accusation either, telling his sister, “This family has been in turmoil for how many years now? Now were good and you’re still bringing up s—.”

“Your wife is always [nagging],” Giudice said, defending herself, at which point Joe yelled, “Get the f— out of here with that s—!” before storming off.

And despite his pleading to Melissa to repair things once again, saying, “It’s got to stop. You tell my sister…” the Housewife wasn’t having it, replying, “I’m not telling your sister anything!”

We can’t wait to see how things play out this season!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo