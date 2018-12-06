‘RHONJ’ Newcomer Jackie Goldschneider Takes on Teresa Giudice Over Husband’s Prison Time

Jackie Goldschneider may be new to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but she’s already made an enemy out of an OG.

In Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Bravo series, the newbie makes the mistake of dipping her toe into the ongoing fight between sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga over the time husband Joe Gorga has been spending (or not spending) with their father.

After telling Melissa last week during the Oklahoma trip to “control” her husband’s temper in the brother-sister spat, Giudice’s own marital issues got brought into the situation by Goldschneider, who pointed out the irony of Teresa saying that when her own husband, Joe Giudice, is currently serving a 41-month sentence for fraud, the implications of which also caused Teresa to spend time in prison.

“If anybody’s gonna talk about controlling their husband, it should not be Teresa,” Goldschneider explained to her own husband after the Oklahoma debacle. “I don’t even think she realized how backwards it sounds.”

It’s not an unwarranted take on the situation, but where Goldschneider stepped in it was bringing that observation into an ongoing fight between Teresa and Melissa later in the episode.

“I don’t wanna be told how to convey something to my husband,” Melissa told Teresa when the two once again got into it over Joe’s obligations as a son. “My marriage is strong. It’s good for a f—ing reason. We talk. And that’s it!”

She continued, “No one tells me how to speak to my husband. Not my sister-in-law. Not my mother. No one!”

“You should have made him understand that he’s —” Teresa responded, before being cut off by her sister-in-law.

It was then that Goldschneider inserted herself, asking Teresa, “Do you really think that Melissa could control her husband’s emotions? I’m sorry. With all due respect, do you really feel like your husband would be in jail right now if you could control what he did?”

“Oh s—!” Dolores Catania responded in a confessional as the Housewives sat shocked at the table.

“Why are you bringing up my husband and where he is?” Teresa retorted, turning on Goldschneider.

“Well why are you bringing up Melissa’s husband?” Goldschneider said, defending herself.

“How dare she throw it in my face that my husband’s away,” Teresa told the cameras in a confessional of her reaction. “Who the f— does this b— think she is?”

The two started in on one another then, with both their voices raising to the point of shouting before Teresa was pulled away by her daughter.

“This isn’t f—ing over,” she said, walking away.

At least Melissa has one of the new Housewives on her side this season…

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo