‘RHONJ’ Cast Throws Wine, Breaks Glasses in Mexico Fight

All hell broke loose for The Real Housewives of New Jersey on their girls’ trip to Mexico in Wednesday’s episode, which ended with Margaret Josephs throwing a glass of wine on Danielle Staub and Staub chucking an actual glass back at her.

RHONJ newcomer Jennifer Aydin also ended up breaking a glass in a fight with Melissa Gorga, who came at her antagonist screaming, “You’ve got the wrong f—ing girl, I’m telling you that,” as the screen faded to black until next week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The tensions that came to a head in Mexico between Margaret and Jennifer and started early on in the season, when the new Housewife was rude to Margaret’s friend during their trip to Oklahoma and then escalated as Margaret accused her brother of having a “mail order bride.” In last week’s episode as Jennifer called the present the women had banded together to give Teresa Giudice “ugly,” as it wasn’t made by her jeweler brother. Josephs fired back with a comparison of Jennifer’s lips to a monkey’s behind that won’t easily be forgotten.

In the wake of that screaming match, the two were ready to go at it again when Margaret implied Jennifer’s husband sleeps in their poolhouse because he is cheating on her.

“You better shut the f— up with that!” Jennifer screamed back.

Marge later confessed that she didn’t know anything about Jen or her husband, but said, “She attacked my mother and my family and I told her, ‘don’t go there.’ I made a snide comment, I don’t know for a fact. I don’t know anything, but I obviously hit a nerve. If someone said that about [my husband] Joe would I get upset? No, because my husband doesn’t have a girlfriend.”

While the two women squashed their feud for the time being with a mutual apology, Danielle, who has been having her own issues with Margaret, was ready to get into it with her former friend on Jennifer’s behalf, bringing up the issues the two had at her Bimini wedding and even criticizing Margaret for the fact that she is currently estranged from her stepchildren.

“I have people who I f—ing care about,” Danielle said. “And you know what, I don’t see your children anywhere, so don’t ever talk about me. If you’d spend a little time with your kids, maybe they’d be there. Maybe you’d see your grandkids, and maybe — just maybe — you’d have a relationship with them.”

“Danielle, you’re an old dog with no new tricks,” Margaret fired back. “You don’t even know my kids. … They are around, but they wouldn’t be around you.”

“Nobody knows your kids, they’re nowhere around,” Danielle then screamed. “They’re not around you, let me tell you. They are not around you. Get over it.”

This was the tipping point for Margaret, who threw her glass of wine directly at Danielle, who retaliated immediately as Marge shouted, “You piece of s—,” and stormed away. “She is vile. Talks about my kids? Speaks about my grandchildren? She’s dead to me. … I’m done with this.”

Gorga, who had previously stuck up for Margaret in the fight, then got drawn into things when trying to convince sister-in-law Teresa to stop siding with Danielle.

“Teresa, this one’s got you going in circles,” she said, pointing to Danielle. “You don’t even know what you’re saying anymore. You drank the f—ing Kool-Aid.”

“You’re drinking the Kool-Aid,” Teresa fired back. “Margaret says something about [Jennifer’s] kids, she says something about Danielle. That’s f—ing strike three for me. And it’s not right. It’s not right.”

The two sisters didn’t come to an agreement then, nor did they while Jennifer was coming at Melissa with a broken glass. Fans will just have to wait until next week to see how this all comes out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo