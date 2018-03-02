Margaret Josephs Squashes ‘RHONJ’ Cancellation Rumors

Have no fear, Real Housewives of New Jersey fans.

Despite rumors that the Bravo series was in danger of being cancelled after a new Housewife brought in to replace Siggy Flicker flopped during filming, Margaret Josephs says things are just fine on the Jersey side.

The “power in pigtails” opened up about the status of filming on The Domenick Nati Show Thursday.

“[RHONJ] is not in jeopardy of being cancelled, but we have not started filming yet,” she told Nati. “We will be filming soon, so not to worry, we are definitely coming back.”

As for who will be replacing Flicker? Josephs’ lips are sealed, saying the news is “to be announced.”

Josephs and Flicker feuded throughout the most recent season of the reality series, with quibbles over nicknames like “Soggy Flicker” turning much darker when Flicker accused Josephs of being anti-Semetic, before apologizing for the accusation.

After many of the Housewives turned against her for the incident, Flicker announced in December that she would no longer be appearing on the show.

“After much reflection and Bravo’s support, I have decided that this will be my last season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” she told the network’s Daily Dish at the time. “I am grateful to the network for allowing me to be part of this successful franchise and wish only the best for Teresa [Gidiuce], Melissa [Gorga], Dolores [Catania], Danielle [Staub] and Margaret [Josephs]. At this time, I want to focus on my beautiful family, my growing business and some exciting new projects.”

But Josephs has some doubt about the “exciting new projects” Flicker promised.

“It’s the last America will ever hear of her,” she said Thursday on The Domenick Nati Show, laughing while adding. “I mean she’ll fade out. Maybe she’ll go to Boca, have a pina colada.”

She also told Nati that she can’t ever see herself and Flicker making up and becoming friends after their history together.

“I thought we were going to get along like a house on fire,” she said of their season, “but you know her apologies were really never genuine to me, and anytime I apologize, I say it with a heartfelt apology. Anybody who can’t back up their apology, I have no respect for.”

As for a hypothetical Real Housewives of New Jersey/Beverly Hills crossover? It might work, Josephs said, except for the inclusion of Dorit Kemsley, who has been a point of contention between Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump this season.

“She talks out of both sides of her mouth,” Josephs said. “And while I love her style, I don’t think she would fare well with us.”

Photo credit: Bravo