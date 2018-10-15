‘RHONJ’ Alum Joe Giudice’s 13-Year-Old Daughter Milania Speaks out on Father’s Deportation in Emotional Post

On Oct. 10, former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice was sentenced to deportation to Italy after he finishes serving his prison sentence in 2019, with a judge making the ruling in immigration court last week.

On Sunday, Joe’s 12-year-old daughter, Milania, used Instagram to share her thoughts on the situation, posting two photos of herself with her dad along with an emotional caption.

“My dad, who is the best dad in the world, needs to come home,” she wrote. “We aren’t done fighting dad. I can’t believe this is happening. I can’t imagine another day without you. We are gonna do everything we can to fight this daddy!! I love you with all my heart buddy #heartbroken.”

Joe and wife Teresa Giudice are also parents to daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, and Audriana, 9.

On Sunday, Teresa seemed to offer her thoughts on the situation as well, using Instagram to post a photo of the Statue of Liberty with her hands over her face, seemingly crying, accompanied by a caption of praying hands emojis.

The decision on Joe’s case was made by Judge John Ellington in Pennsylvania’s York Immigration Court.

“Based upon the law, I find you deportable and ineligible for any kind of relief,” the judge said during the hearing. “Mr. Giudice, no matter how this turns out, I wish you the best. I decided this case as a matter of law.”

Joe, who had moved to the United States as a child and never became a citizen, appeared via teleconference and reportedly sounded shocked as he digested the news.

“I don’t understand how I can be deported on this case,” he told the judge. “If you will, I’ll tell you my side. I shouldn’t even be here right now. I have to go back and tell my kids this, and they’ve been waiting to hear from me.”

The 46-year-old has the chance to appeal his case before Nov. 9, and a source told Us Weekly that he plans to do so, saying that Joe “isn’t going to go down without a fight.”

In 2014, both Joe and Teresa pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud, which included mail, wire and bankruptcy. Teresa served 11 months in prison in 2015 and Joe began his 41-month sentence in 2016.

A source told People that Teresa “never imaged Joe would really get deported.”

“This is going to break her,” the source said. “She always knew that this was a possibility, but she put it out of her head. That’s the only way she could go on living day to day.”

