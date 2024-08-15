'RHOM' Star Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova Adopt Two Sons

Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova have added two new members to their family. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 52, and her tennis legend wife, 67, have adopted two sons after nearly 10 years of marriage, a rep for the couple confirmed to Page Six.

"They are delighted and request that they are now given the space and privacy to welcome the new members of their family," the publicist shared, as Navratilova continued in a statement, "We are over the moon recognizing the challenges and the rewards for everybody."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, previously expressed interest in adopting a child during Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami, but their plans to expand their family were stalled when Navratilova was diagnosed with stage 1 throat and breast cancer. Lemigova explained to Bravo boss Andy Cohen during the Season 5 reunion that Navratilova's health had to come first.

(Photo: Getty Images)

"When you're adopting a child, it has to be about the child. And, right now, it's everything about Martina, and for her getting healthy. So, we're putting it on hold," the reality personality said at the time. "You know, we were thinking any moment, the agency would call and give us happy news that we're going to have a baby ... instead we are fighting two cancers."

In June 2023, Navratilova announced that she was cancer-free and in December of that year, Lemigova expressed her optimism to Page Six that they would be able to resume their adoption plans. "Our adoption plans were on hold," she said at the time, "but we're still not closing the door on those plans. ... I hope that we will soon expand our family."

In March 2023, Navratilova said on Piers Morgan Uncensored that adopting a child was likely not in her family's future. "I think [adoption] was a nice thought for a while, but I think this has brought it into sharp focus – you know, I'm not really the youngest anymore, and I don't want to be the grandmother on the playground," said the athlete. "Forget that part, there's just not enough space I think for this to happen."

Lemigova is mom to two adult daughters, Victoria and Emma, from previous relationships. She also previously welcomed a son named Maximilien in 1999, but he tragically died as a baby.