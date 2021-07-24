'Real Housewives' Star Suffers Medical Emergency While Filming

✖

The Real Housewives of Miami got a visit from some EMTs this week after Julia Lemigova suddenly fell ill while shooting in Montauk, New York. The production team called 911 after Lemigova started feeling sick during the production on Thursday. The housewives were filming on the roof of a beautiful home in New York as part of the cast's vacation. TMZ reports Lemigova was hit with some heat exhaustion and was overheated, so someone inside the house called 911 since they felt she would be better helped by professionals.

The East Hampton PD report says an EMT arrived at the house around 11:30 a.m. in response to a call saying someone in the house was feeling nauseated and weak. The EMT administered an IV, but she was not taken to a hospital. The cameras caught the whole ordeal since the ladies were crunching in celebration of Larsa Pippen's new jewelry line.

Lemigova wasn't originally part of the show when the series first premiered on Bravo but was added for the reboot coming to Peacock. The Russian former model, who's married to tennis star Martina Navratilova, was just one of the new additions joining the reboot. NBC hasn't confirmed the full cast yet, but fans are speculating that Kiki Barth, Nicole Martin, Guerdy Abraira will join OG stars Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, and Adriana de Moura. Phil Collins' ex-wife Orianne Cevey and singer Paulina Rubio may also have a chance to earn a Housewives spot. Pippen confirmed her return in June. Her reps made the announcement following reports that all of the former Housewives of Miami had to audition for another spot. “I hear everyone and their mother is auditioning,” an insider shared with Page Six. Andy Cohen is attached as an executive producer alongside Matt Anderson, Nate Green and Cooper Green at Purveyors of Pop.

Along with the Real Housewives addition to the streaming service, Peacock will also add a new unscripted series entitled, Ex-rated. Hosted by Cohen, the series "will challenge adult singles of all ages and backgrounds to face raw, unfiltered feedback on everything from their personality to sexual prowess and relationship skills in order to find out where they went wrong and how they can improve," according to a press release.