Martina Navratilova, Tennis Legend, Is Officially Cancer-Free

Martina Navratilova has some good news about her health. The tennis legend recently spoke to Piers Morgan for his TalkTV show and revealed she is "cancer-free." Navratilova said that she's due to have more preventative radiation on her breast for two weeks, but then said, "Then I should be should be good to go," per The Sun.

Navratilova, 66, was diagnosed with throat and breast cancer in December. When talking about the original diagnosis, she "was in a total panic for three days thinking I may not see next Christmas," despite the cancer being treatable. "The bucket list came into my mind of all the things I wanted to do," she added. "And this may sound really shallow, but I was like, okay, 'Which kick-ass car do I really want to drive if I live like a year?'"

The 18-time Grand Slam champion also took a look back at the radiation sessions, including one time she requested Elton John's music to be played during her treatment. "He starts singing 'I'm Still Standing,' which he dedicated to me at a concert in Paris during the French Open in the '80s," Navratilova said. "I'm in this mask not able to move, and that song came on and I'm like, 'Oh great, so I can't really cry because I can't swallow.'"

Navratilova was first diagnosed with breast cancer 13 years ago and told PEOPLE: "It knocked me on my ass, really. I feel so in control of my life and my body, and then this comes, and it's completely out of my hands." She was declared cancer free in 2010 and went on to marry Julia Lemigova in 2014. Earlier this month, Lemigova, who stars in Real Housewives of Miami, spoke to PEOPLE about her wife's cancer diagnosis.

"After your wife is diagnosed with two cancers, it really changes your perspective. We all have to be strong for her. There is no time for sitting around and crying," Lemigova said. "I'm a strong believer that when life hits you with a tragedy, no matter how big the tragedy is, you have basically two choices. You submit, or you push back and rebel. And all my life I was, I'm a rebel in a way, and I always push back."