'RHOD': What Tiffany Hendra Has Been Up to Since Departing Series

Tiffany Moon has been involved in her fair share of drama on her first season of the Real Housewives of Dallas. But, she's not the first Tiffany to make a splash on the show. The show previously featured Tiffany Hendra during Season 1. But, what has she been up to since departing the series?

As she said during her time on RHOD, Hendra previously worked as an actress in the 1990s. She would go on to work on various talk shows in the early 2000s including The X Show on FX and Access Hollywood. Hendra, who is married to musician Aaron Hendra, rose to fame when she joined the first season of RHOD, which premiered in 2016. However, she was only on the series for one season. According to Screen Rant, since leaving RHOD, she has since turned to a career in the life coaching industry. She reportedly has an estimated net worth of $1.9 million and has made a name for herself in the lifestyle space. While she is said to be thriving in her career, Hendra did experience a health scare in early 2021, as she chronicled on Instagram, per PEOPLE.

In January, Hendra told her followers that she joined the "Melanoma Warrior Tribe" after she underwent surgery to remove a dangerous mole. She posted several photos of her upper arm, which is where the mole was located, and noted that she had Mohs surgery to have it removed. The former RHOD star wrote a lengthy message alongside the photos in which she urged everyone to stay vigilant about monitoring their health.

"CATCH IT EARLY!! It's official -- I'm in the Melanoma Warrior Tribe," Hendra wrote. "It's been a whirlwind week and must share this journey to encourage everyone to be in tune with your body and do regular at-home body scans as well as yearly scans with your doc." She wrote that the next step would be to have a lymph node check to make sure that she is in the clear. Hendra ended her message with another reminder, writing, "PLEASE do not ignore your body. If you have a pimple that won't go away or mole that is changing -- GO GET IT CHECKED!!"