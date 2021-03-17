'RHOD' Fans Take Sides as Brandi Redmond and Tiffany Moon's Feud Continues

Real Housewives of Dallas fans are split over whose side is right after the latest Brandi Redmond and Tiffany Moon debate. The two women have had a rough season considering Brandi hasn't been comfortable around Moon and their recent discussion about Redmond's past racially insensitive social media posts. The housewives seemed to leave the conversation in a better position, but it appears Brandi isn't letting go of Tiffany's insistence on rehashing the past. The Reddit boards aren't treating Brandi kindly. Many are taking Moon's (who is of Asian descent) side considering the sensitive nature. One user, under the post entitled "RHOD: Brandi is Awful," flipped Redmond's "boring" quip about Tiffany, calling her a "basic" former cheerleader "who married her red-headed high school sweetheart and now lives in the burbs." "Tiffany is the most interesting one out of all of y'all," they wrote.

"The biggest disappointment for me was nobody calling Brandi out when she was spewing all her b.s. to Tiffany," this user wrote. "These women knew it was wrong, they know Tiffany never did anything to make Brandi feel 'racist' and it wasn’t right of Brandi to keep pushing that narrative. These women are wimpier than I thought. They won’t call out one of their 'own' bc they’re all desperate to keep fitting in." Card

prevnext

"To say she feels uncomfortable around Tiffany is completely her issue. I don’t even think she could use the cricket-eating prank as a way to justify feeling like that as it was recommended by another HW as a way of being accepted into the group. I feel bad that Tiffany has been making an effort to be more easygoing and step out of her comfort zone for her own personal reasons but this group keeps giving her reasons to not open up!" someone wrote. Card

prevnext

"The show has done a super gross thing and brought Tiffany on BECAUSE she is Asian and would probably cause the drama with Brandi. They probably thought she was just some nerd who would be on for one season, and here she turns out to be a super complex and interesting person who actually makes them ALL look bad (except Deandra, who is better than ever), and it has nothing to do with her being Asian and everything to do with them being a bunch of one-dimensional flakes (which is why we watch, not complaining)." another user added. Card

prevnext

"I really enjoyed Brandi and Stephanie during season one. That’s probably because LeAnne made them look good in comparison. Brandi’s silliness is fun and I love red heads. That being said, most people are going to look like poo next to Tiffany," a fan posted, offering some sympathy for Redmond. "Even if she was not a super accomplished doctor, I would feel the same way. She’s educated, beautiful, a great mom, brilliant, well dressed, put together, and classy. Tiffany makes a great straight woman. Everyone looks nuts next to her and her quick-witted quips make it even funnier. Tiffany is pretty close to perfect. That being said, a world full of Tiffanys would be a boring place. We need hot messes (I’m personally a hot mess) in the world! It would be boring without us." Card

prevnext

"I’ve had a problem with Brandie [sic] since the dog poop hat of season 1. She’s too immature and not in a funny way. I’ve never warmed up to her, and even when she does something that I find funny, cute, or charming; almost instantly she’ll do something else that just rubs me the wrong way," this user shared.

Card

prevnext

"So I will agree Brandi is not herself this season and her issues with Tiffany are self-created but I can see why she’s feeling like she is, it’s not Tiffany’s fault and I really want to like Tiffany but I just don’t see what you all fan girl her about. Her house is nice, her husband seems like a great guy, adorable girls, successful career and that’s about all I can appreciate. She comes off pretentious and just someone that really doesn’t seem to know how to connect with people," a fan shared. "I feel like she’s really trying hard and at least she is self-aware it’s not authentic but if you can’t be yourself around the cast and your storyline is about being spread to [sic] thin and not seeing your kids then you should not be on the show that will require you to be with these women and spend even more time away." Card



prevnext