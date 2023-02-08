'RHOC's Slade Smiley's Son Grayson Dead at 22

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley are mourning the loss of Smiley's 22-year-old stepson, Grayson Arroyo-Smiley. Rossi took to Instagram Tuesday to share a tribute to Grayson, who died Sunday after a long battle with brain cancer. Sharing photos of Grayson and his family through the years, Rossi wrote that she and Smiley were "beyond devastated and heartbroken" at Grayson's passing.

"Our rational minds told us this day might come, but our hearts always held onto the hope that this day would not come to fruition," the former Bravo star, who is mother to 3-year-old daughter Skylar Gray with Smiley, wrote. "We are beyond devastated and heartbroken over the loss of Gray. Grayson Arroyo-Smiley was such a special human being."

"He was an Angel on this earth and an incredible warrior...a warrior like no one has ever seen before," she continued. "He fought everyday through his pain and discomfort to find joy in the smallest of things. He was always singing & dancing & laughing despite his circumstances. He was a true beacon of light and hope." Rossi wrote that while she was "forever grateful" for the many lessons she learned from Grayson, she would "miss his beautiful spirit immensely," adding, "May the Lord hold him in his hands, renew his broken body, and give him life again."

Grayson's mother, Michelle Arroyo, who also shares 29-year-old son Gavin with ex-husband Smiley, also mourned the loss of her son on Instagram, "His heart stopped here at home and I performed chest compressions to get it going until the paramedics arrived and took over," she explained of the circumstances surrounding Grayson's death. "When he left for the hospital he looked good and was breathing on his own but his heart gave out again at the hospital."

"I don't have all the answers now, but I do know that the last few months with fevers, infection, and low potassium most likely took a toll on my sweet boys heart," she added, noting that she's "still in shock and going through the motions" taking care of everything that needs to be dealt with. "I know Gray is playing cards with Gramma and playing Trouble with our beloved Diane. His dog Mo is right at his side as he never left him," Arroyo concluded.