Two ‘RHOC’ Cast Members Reportedly Axed After Snooze-Worthy Season

Not even a trip to Iceland could save the Orange County Housewives this season.

Two Real Housewives of Orange County cast members are reportedly getting shown the door after a lackluster performance this season, according to Radar.

Peggy Sulahian, who feuded with almost everyone over comments she blamed on being “misunderstood,” and Lydia McLaughlin, who returned to the show after leaving in 2013, will both reportedly not be returning to the Bravo franchise next season.

In Sulahian’s case, a network insider revealed that the cast was done with her unnecessary drama and allegedly homophobic behavior.

“None of the ladies wanted to work with her anymore,” the insider revealed. “After the reunion they were just done with her.”

“The other women cannot stand Peggy,” another source claimed. “She has started so many fights with the ladies that were absolutely outrageous and unnecessary.”

As for McLaughlin, the insider said she was unable to find a compelling storyline this season.

“Lydia came back, but she wasn’t interesting,” the insider explained. “Producers mainly wanted her to bring Tamra [Judge] and Vicki [Gunvalson] back together, and it was mission accomplished.”

They continued: “And, unfortunately for her, she was aligned more with Peggy so she’s on the chopping block.”

Meghan King Edmonds was reportedly saved from being let go herself by revealing her new pregnancy during the reunion.

“They were not planning on bringing Meghan back,” said the source, “but she sprung the pregnancy news on them at the reunion. So she’s kind of forcing them to bring her back even though they didn’t want to.”

The rest of the cast, Judge, Gunvalson, Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd, will reportedly be returning to the show, while a fan favorite Housewife may be filling one of the two empty spots next season.

Gretchen Rossi, whose proposal to fiance Slade Smiley in 2013 drew mixed reactions, may be back on the Bravo show next season.

“They’re strongly considering bringing Gretchen back next season,” the source said. “They need an antagonist to create some drama.”

Photo credit: Bravo