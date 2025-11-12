‘RHOC’s Katie Ginella Accuses Jennifer Pedranti of Hanging Her ‘Out to Dry’ in Exclusive Sneak Peek

The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Katie Ginella thinks Jennifer Pedranti hung her “out to dry” this season as their friendship came to an explosive end.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday’s part two of the Season 19 reunion, Andy Cohen digs into the end of Katie and Jenn’s friendship, which came in the wake of Katie’s allegedly “failed” polygraph test and her falling out with the rest of the cast.

“Jenn, you seemed to have a real connection with Katie,” Andy says at the start of the clip, asking, “Have you two spoken since all this went down?”

Both Jenn and Katie agree that they have “not really” reached out to one another following the end of their friendship, which Andy notes is “too bad,” as they seemed to have “a real friendship” on the show.

“We really did,” Jenn confirms, as Katie nods her head in agreement. “For sure.”

Andy then asks if the two “miss” the other’s friendship, to which Jenn replies, “There’s things that are confusing to me, so I don’t know what was real. I thought it was real.”

She continues, “There’s things that I don’t understand with Katie that don’t make sense inside of a real friendship.”

Andy then asks Katie if she also misses her friendship with Jenn, to which she replies, “Of course I do.” But she also admits to Andy that she “of course” feels “hung out to dry” by her former friend.

“I defended you all last year about all the Ryan stuff, about the things that had come out about the FBI,” she tells Jenn, referencing the drama in Season 18 surrounding fiancé Ryan Boyajian’s alleged involvement in a $16 million theft and gambling scandal.

Jenn, meanwhile, insists she would have defended Katie “until the ends of the Earth — until nothing made sense anymore.”

“I didn’t need you to make sense of you and Ryan’s situation, because I didn’t care,” Katie fires back. “I kept saying, ‘What goes on in your bank account and your bedroom is literally none of my business, I’m gonna defend my friend. If she tells me this is true, then this is true.’ And that’s what I was looking for.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.