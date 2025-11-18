‘RHOC’ Veteran Set to Return for Season 20

Vicki Gunvalson is back to whoop it up on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The “OG of the OC” will return to the Bravo show for Season 20 — an announcement made by Andy Cohen during The Bravos taping at BravoCon 2025 on Friday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gunvalson, who exited RHOC in 2020 after 14 seasons on the flagship Housewives show, was visibly shocked when Cohen presented her with her orange onstage during The Bravos, asking her, “Vicki, would you join us as a Housewife for Season 20?”

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

Gunvalson, 63, then emotionally responded, “Yes!” while embracing Cohen. Later, the Bravolebrity posted a roundup of her BravoCon experience, adding an orange emoji to her caption, “That’s a wrap BravoCon!”

After teasing a “very important message on [the] last slide” of her roundup, Gunvalson directed her followers to a photo of her holding her orange, over which she wrote, “Touch my orange again and prepare for consequences.”

The reality personality was one of the original Real Housewives, making her debut on Bravo in 2006. In January 2020, after having her cast status downgraded, Gunvalson took to Instagram to announce her exit.

“I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye,” she wrote at the time. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years, and I want to thank all of you for your support, for your love, and for ‘whooping it up!’”

She added, “I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience which my family and I have will never forget.”

Gunvalson is the only confirmed RHOC cast member for Season 20. The Season 19 cast included Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti and Katie Ginella, as well as “friend of” Gretchen Rossi.