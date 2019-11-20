Vicki Gunvalson Would Need 1 Thing to Return to ‘RHOC’ After Demotion

Vicki Gunvalson is either holding an orange or walking away! The original Real Housewives of Orange County cast member told Us Weekly at BravoCon in New York City this weekend that if she isn’t restored to a full Housewife after a season being demoted to “friend of,” she would be walking away from the Bravo show altogether.

“I felt very disrespected, and I don’t deserve that,” Gunvalson told the outlet. “I’m a cast member that created this franchise, and I need that [to be] respected. If they don’t want me, I’m fine … but don’t disrespect me.”

In July, Bravo revealed that Gunvalson would not be part of the main cast alongside Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

“For the past 14 years I’ve opened up my life, my loves, my ups and downs on The Real Housewives of Orange County and I am proud to be the ‘OG of the OC,’” Gunvalson said of the demotion on social media not long after. “I am back again this season right in the middle of the action in a different role.”

Since then, Gunvalson has been stirring things up on and off-camera, suing Dodd, the Bravo network and Evolution Media last month for defamation after Dodd allegedly called her a “con woman” who engaged in “fraud” during filming, alleging, “You prey on older people.” The lawsuit has since been withdrawn, with a source telling PEOPLE earlier this month, “She has spoken to the producers and has resolved the issues amicably.”

That doesn’t mean her feelings still aren’t bruised, with Gunvalson saying on the Bravo All Stars: OG Housewives Edition panel at BravoCon that signing on in a reduced capacity to RHOC “was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.”

Asked if she would return as a “friend of” in another season, Gunvalson made it clear, “I’m never coming back reduced again. Let’s just say that. I’m either in all the way or out.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Greg Endries/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images