‘RHOC’: Tamra Judge Advises Meghan King Edmonds ‘Run for the Hills’ Amid Jim Edmonds Split Scandal

Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds recently split last month after Edmonds filed for divorce, and King Edmonds’ Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Tamra Judge addressed the situation during BravoCon’s RHOC panel on Sunday.

“She’s sad, she’s really sad. But she’s not really ready to talk about it,” Judge said, via PEOPLE. “I told her to run for the hills.”

The 52-year-old also offered her opinion on King Edmonds’ living situation, speculating that her friend will remain in St. Louis, where she lived with her husband, rather than moving back to California.

“I think she has to stay where she’s at,” Judge said. “Her mom’s there, she has three young kids. She has a great support system.”

King Edmonds and Edmonds share daughter Aspen, 2, and 17-month-old twin boys Hayes and Hart. Edmonds filed for divorce in October after around five years of marriage amid reports that he had cheated on the Bravo star with the couple’s 22-year-old nanny, Carly Wilson. Those reports came around four months after Edmonds was found to have sent inappropriate texts to another woman. Both Edmonds and Wilson denied the claims.

“I am broken for my family,” King Edmonds wrote on her blog earlier this month. “I am buried in despair. I cry at the drop of a hat. But I am enduring. I will set an example for my children and I will teach them to love and respect people while also knowing how to condone unethical or wrong behavior. I will facilitate healthy, consistent, and ongoing relationships with their father and with his family despite the hurt I feel from them because my children should not reap the karma of my personal situations.”

Edmonds recently shut down speculation that he had stepped out with Wilson after he was seen at Post Malone’s concert in Anaheim, California, on Saturday with a woman that some fans believed was Wilson. In a post on Instagram, Edmonds confirmed that he was at the show with his 22-year-old daughter Hayley.

“I took my first steps outside in a while last night with my beautiful daughter Hayley,” he wrote. “Trying to repair a broken situation and heart that should not be broken. For all you people out there that think that I would be with our nanny. You [need] to get a life!. I have a family and kids to worry about and that’s my only worry right now. Everyone else, BYE!”

The former MLB player later deleted the sentence about the family’s nanny.

