‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Weighs In on Jim Edmonds’ Affair After Saying Marriage Wouldn’t Last

Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson offered her sympathy to Meghan King Edmonds in the middle of Edmonds’ husband Jim Edmonds’ alleged cheating scandal.

Back on June 14, Edmonds shared a blog post about the rumors, under the headline, “I’m sad.”

Gunvalson later replied to Edmonds’ tweet with the blog post link, writing, “I’m so sorry. You are right, YOU did not deserve this.”

Edmonds, 34, and Gunlavson, 57, have clashed on RHOC in the past, with Gunlavson even once predicting her marriage to Jim would not last more than three years.

On June 13, All About The Tea published screenshots of explicit text messages between Jim and an alleged mistress, with whom he allegedly had an affair with during his marriage to Allison Jayne Raski. A source claimed Jim and the woman in March 2018 when Edmonds was pregnant with their 1-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes. The website claimed Jim even sent Raski a video of himself masturbating the same day the twins were born.

Hours after the site published the screenshots, Jim admitted to having “an inappropriate conversation with this person.”

“At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past,” the former baseball player said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Clearly, I made a very poor decision to expose myself and my family to this type of person. For this, I am truly sorry and sought forgiveness from my wife.”

The statement continued, “I’m outraged over the intent to ruin my family and intend to take legal action. We were never having any problems in our marriage. My attorney is in possession of documents wherein this person has admitted fabricating large portions of her ‘story.’”

In the end, Jim again said he “never had any sort of a physical relationship outside of my marriage with her or anyone else.”

However, in her blog post, Edmonds said she can no longer trust Edmonds.

“Do I believe him? I don’t know. Because I don’t trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me,” Edmonds wrote. “I’m a simple girl. I wanted a solid marriage. I’m as loyal as they come and I wanted the vows we made when we exchanged our rings to be acted upon. Now my wedding ring symbolizes fraud. I refuse to be humiliated by this.”

Edmonds later wrote that the news of the alleged affair comes at a difficult time for the family, as Hart is facing health struggles.

“All of this could not have come at a worse time. Again, something I wasn’t ready to share but here I am sharing it: we are worried our son, Hart, might have a neurological disorder,” she wrote. “It’s been the most trying last couple months of my entire life and we still don’t have answers. Sometimes I leave the house after the kids go to bed so I can drive around and ugly cry in the dark with no one around. Now I have this to deal with: my one true love betraying me in the most disgusting and public way possible.”

Jim, 48, is a former baseball player known for his time with the Anaheim Angels and St. Louis Cardinals. Endmonds is his third wife, and they married in 2014. The couple are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Aspen King, and Jim has three children from his previous relationships.

Edmonds appeared on RHOC for three seasons, but quit before Season 13 began.