‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Reveals Weight Loss Transformation

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador recently revealed her major weight loss transformation.

Beador took to Instagram to post a new photo of herself looking slim in her workout gear, while posing next to her gym equipment.

In a caption on the photo, the reality TV star wrote that she is “getting there,” implying that even though she is proud of how far she has come, she still has further she wants to go.

Many of Beador’s fans and followers have commented on her post, sharing congratulations and encouragement messages.

“YOU INSPIRE ME! Thanks for keeping it real for your fans. Your transparency means the world to me,” one fan wrote.

“Wow [you] look great,healthy and happy so proud I watch [your] show and can’t wait for the next season,” another person said.

“You awesome! Good job as it is hard work and you provide it can be done. Thanks for the inspiration!” someone else stated.

“Awhhhhhh I love you so much! Good for you. Either way you looked beautiful to me. No one has a spirit like you!” one other user commented.

Back in July 2018, Beador spoke with ET about her plan to get fit, saying, “I’m getting back to my healthy living, which I think when I started [filming season 13], I wasn’t quite healthy. I veered off a little bit.”

“No more of this yo-yo of the weight thing. You know, I would lose half of it then say, ‘Oh, I’m gonna eat what I want,’ whatever. This time, I’m committed and it’s gonna keep going down,” she added. “I wanna go back to my original weight,” she continues. “I was a little too thin, I think, my first season [on RHOC]. So, I’m halfway there, yeah. I’m down 20.”

Beador went on to say that she did have one specific motive for slimming down, revealing, “I’d like to put a bathing suit on this summer. Wouldn’t that be nice? Yeah, I am gonna be in a bathing suit. Maybe a flipping bikini!”

The reality star’s fitness plan announcement came less than one year after she announced her split from husband David Beador.

“After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Beador said in a 2017 statement to Bravo. “We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time.”

Beador recently lamented that the divorce proceedings have been dragging out longer than she expected, which is something she seems to fault her estranged husband for. David denies her claims.