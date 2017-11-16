‘RHOC’: Shannon Beador Tears up Talking About Ongoing Divorce

Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Shannon Beador made her first television appearance since announcing her divorce from husband David Beador and it was full of emotions.

Shannon got candid about her feelings on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Monday while promoting the upcoming Bravo show’s reunion Monday.

“When we filmed the reunion, we had been separated for five weeks and there was a part of me that thoughtfinally getting it out there would be a sense of relief, but in actuality it made it official and it made it real,” Shannon said after Cohen played a clip from the upcoming special. “So I’ve been having, sorry, I tear up again, I’ve been having good days and bad days.”

She continued, “Like last week, I saw he took his wedding ring off and that’s inevitable but it’s just making the adjustment and I have good days and bad days. No more downer tonight. It’s all good. It’s all good. This had to happen and good times are ahead.”

“You’re OK, feeling emotion,” Cohen responded. “You can be however you want to be.”

Actress and fellow guest Leslie Grossman was there to bolster Shannon in these tough times.

“I think that’s why people love Shannon,” the American Horror Story star said. “Because you’ve been so real, you’ve been so open with your struggles and you are representing tons and tons of people who are going through the exact same thing.”

Shannon and her husband announced their divorce in October after 17 years together.

The 53-year-old said at the time to The Daily Dish that she and her estranged husband plan to work together in raising their children, 15-year-old Sophie and 12-year-old twins, Stella and Adeline.

“After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she said. “We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time.”

Part one of the Real Housewives of Orange Country reunion airs on Monday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo