‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Reportedly ‘Frustrated’ at Ex ‘Dragging’ out Divorce

Shannon Beador is getting fed up with what she perceives as her estranged husband David Beador “dragging” out their divorce, a source told Us Weekly.

After David filed a request for a court order that would prevent the Real Housewives of Orange County star from drinking around their children, 16-year-old Sophie and twins Stella and Adeline, 14, Beador has reportedly been “frustrated” with the messy legal ongoings.

“David’s filing is just another example of how low he can go. Shannon is frustrated and just wants this divorce to be over,” the source revealed to the publication. “But he is dragging it out and doing whatever he can so he doesn’t have to pay her out.”

The couple, who had been married for 17 years prior to their split, filed for divorce in October 2017.

Last week, however, Beador found herself filing a legal response to David’s request for a court order, saying in documents first obtained by PEOPLE that there was “no legitimate reason” for his move, but that it was “designed to attract media attention and assert control.”

“I am informed and believe — based on his communication with me (and sometimes his refusal to communicate) — that the Respondent is deeply angry with me and was looking to hurt and embarrass me,” she wrote.

The conversation referenced in David’s filing was shown on RHOC, and featured Beador admitting to using alcohol to “self-medicate” after her heartbreaking divorce.

“The term to which Respondent refers (and mis-characterizes), ‘self-medicate,’ was used during a frank conversation about the breakdown of our marriage and the issues precipitating it; the conversation was filmed for the television show of which I have been a cast member for five years. At no time did I use the term ‘self-medicating’ or say that I was abusing alcohol,” she continued in the legal filing.

“Respondent is basing his request on a moment of a TV show that has been edited for entertainment purposes,” she added. “In real life, I have admitted to making a handful of poor choices in the last year-and-a-half, but I have taken responsibility for my mistakes and discussed them with our children, their therapist, and my therapist. The same cannot be said about the Respondent’s accountability.”

David, meanwhile, has claimed no responsibility in making his divorce any messier than necessary, telling Us, “I have pleaded with Shannon and their attorney to give me a proposal to end this on multiple occasions since she filed in the best interest of all, most especially the kids but to date, they have chosen to not respond.”

Photo credit: Getty / Bravo / Contributor