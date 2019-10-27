‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Finds Support From Several Famous Names Amid Divorce News

Celebrities showed Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds their support after news broke Friday night that she and husband Jim Edmonds are getting a divorce. On the day after the couple marked their fifth wedding anniversary, Jim reportedly filed for divorce. Jim has denied allegations of cheating on Edmonds again.

After Us Weekly broke the news of the divorce, Edmonds posted a selfie on Instagram in an apparent reference to the news. “So raw,” she wrote in the caption, adding only an emoji of a hand pointing upwards.

The comments section has been flooded by messages of support for Edmonds, many coming from her famous friends.

“He is a real POS who will never change,” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards wrote. “YOU on the other hand are young , beautiful and smart. You are way better off even though I know that is hard to see right now.”

“Big hugs. You are a strong woman Megs. Love you,” RHOC co-star Tamra Judge wrote.

“And stunning. You are beautiful inside and out! Thinking of you mama,” former Bachelor star Ali Fedowsky chimed in.

“Love you sister, you’ve got this,” Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley added.

“Love you [Edmonds] you’re an amazing mom and friend – sending you love,” former RHOC star Heather Dubrow wrote.

Sources later told Us Weekly that Edmonds accused Jim of cheating on her with a nanny, later identified as Carly Wilson. However, Wilson later denied the allegation, as did Jim.

“It’s dangerous, irresponsible and hurtful to all to allow a rumor to be spread to the world because of insecurities,” the former St. Louis Cardinals player told Us Weekly.

Edmonds also reportedly shared a post on Instagram Stories that hinted at the split.

“No one can throw a bigger tantrum than a narcissist whose [sic] losing control of someone else’s mind,” he wrote, adding an illustration of a woman pointing a finger at a man with the words “False Accusations Allegations.”

Before the divorce filing, Edmonds told Bravo’s The Daily Dish they were still working on fixing their relationship after the bombshell revelation over the summer that Jim inappropriately texted another woman while Edmonds was pregnant with their twin sons. At the time the revelations came out, Jim admitted to texting the woman and Edmonds said her trust was betrayed.

“We’re just still working it day by day. I think after such a breach of trust, it’s so hard to rebuild from there, especially [with] so many distractions, like our son’s health problems and two other little babies [daughter Aspen and Hart’s twin brother, Hayes], as well. And so to focus on the two of us as a couple, is really hard,” Edmonds told The Daily Dish just two days before Jim filed for divorce.

“Today’s actually our five-year [wedding] anniversary — and so we, he’s inside at Goodwill [and] we’re like, looking for Halloween costumes. And then we’re going to counseling,” Edmonds continued. “I think that’s almost a date for us because we have to talk about us; we have to communicate about things that don’t involve [other topics].”

