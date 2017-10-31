‘RHOC’ Kelly Dodd Runs Into Terry Dubrow After Being Caught Lying About Doctor’s Death Count

After being forced to retract claims that former castmate Heather Dubrow’s husband had killed people in surgery, Kelly Dodd of Real Housewives of Orange County tweeted about what must have been an awkward encounter with the two at the gym.

The drama started when Dodd was talking with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live last week and Cohen asked her a hypothetical question about how she would feel if she found out her plastic surgeon had killed someone right before going in for a procedure.

The 44-year-old then brought up her former castmate’s husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, who stars on E!’s medical show Botched and is a respected west coast plastic surgeon.

“That’s what Vicki said about Terry Dubrow,” Dodd said. “Yeah I swear. I promise. That’s why Heather got mad.”

Dubrow soon responded on her podcast.

“She said something like well, ‘Terry Dubrow’s killed people on the operating table,’ and Andy said, ‘What?!’ ” Dubrow said. “And by the way, not true. Never happened. He’s never had a death. As a plastic surgeon, thank God. No that’s never happened. Knock on wood.”

Dubrow then really laid into Dodd. “It is categorically untrue. But of course, this stupid woman saying such a dumb, inaccurate thing now has put this out there for people and it’s being picked up by news media outlets and it’s just wrong,” said Dubrow.

Kelly was forced to retract her statement by the production company behind both Real Housewives of Orange County and Botched.

Things are definitely tense between the three, but apparently all is forgiven if you believe Dodd’s story about running into Dubrow and Terry at their gym.

Saw @HeatherDubrow at the gym! Thanks to you and @DrDubrow for accepting my apology!! You guys are truly good people! — Kelly Dodd (@RHOC_KellyDodd) October 30, 2017

“Saw @HeatherDubrow at the gym! Thanks to you and @DrDubrow for accepting my apology!! You guys are truly good people!” she tweeted Monday.

Fans generally gave Dodd credit for owning up to her lie, even if it’s not clear how legally-mandated it was.

