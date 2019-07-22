‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Snaps at Body Shamers After Photoshop Allegations

Emily Simpson doesn’t have time for “vicious jerks” commenting on her body, clapping back at the body shamers accusing her of having been Photoshopped to look slimmer in the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 cast picture. Sharing a photo of herself in the same dress, but taken with an iPhone camera, Simpson laid into those making such cruel comments.

“For you a—holes out there who feel the need to make derogatory comments on my figure “[Photoshopped] to look like 50 pounds were taken off’ in reference to the Season 14 #rhoc promo pic…. here’s the raw, untouched photo taken with my iPhone by my makeup artist,” she began. “Looks exactly the same to me! This dress is a size Medium.”

“I’m not sure if you all know this but I’m a woman, I have curves and they are frikin’ hot and amazing,” she continued, “but I’m also a human and I have feelings too. Why so many of you feel the need to say downright mean, cruel and vicious things… I truly will never understand it.”

Wishing the trolls “some happiness and peace someday” that will keep them from “attacking someone’s looks” and being “so vicious,” Simpson ended on a sassy note, including a sexy photo from a different photoshoot and writing, “So for all you mean-spirited, cruel and vicious jerks out there… please SWIPE left and kiss my unretouched perfect A—!”

Simpson’s clapback not only earned her applause from fans, but also some of her fellow Housewives, including Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Tamra Judge.

“Don’t pay attention to the a—holes,” she encouraged.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs added, “You look absolutely stunning! A complete hottie with a body.”

We can’t wait to see Simpson’s fiery spirit in action on Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, premiering Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

