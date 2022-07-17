'RHOC' Brings Back Former Star Amid Major Cast Shakeup

Just after it was announced that The Real Housewives of Orange County will be down two cast members, both of whom joined the Bravo franchise in Season 16, former star Tamra Judge is making a comeback. Page Six reports that Judge, who is currently starring in the second mashup of Bravo's Ultimate Girls Trip on Peacock, is returning for Season 17. "Tamra is thrilled to come back to the show, especially after feeling the fan love from her stint on 'Ultimate Girls Trip,'" an insider told the media outlet. "She can't wait to get back in the mix on 'RHOC' and see how she can shake up the dynamic." The show is expected to "revolve around Tamra," another source notes.

Both Jennifer Armstong and Noella Bergener will not be returning and announced the news on their respective Instagram pages. Bergener, 36, posted a story on June 8 that read: "After a wild season of ups and downs, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County. Thank you to all of the fans for all of the love and support during quite possibly the hardest year of my life. I am looking forward to brighter skies ahead, and can't wait to share what's next." Her season highlighted her divorce and rifts with her new co-stars.

Armstrong, 44, followed up in her own post. She wrote: "I loved opening up about being a working mom on Real Housewives of Orange County. I am so grateful to have had the privilege to talk about my father, my kids, and a real modern relationship on national television. My family and my work are the most important aspects of my life, so I am stepping away from RHOC and focusing on them," she captioned a photo of herself. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out in support – especially from the working moms. Women can really have it all if you work for it. I believe in you, and I'll still be here to chat about it with you. I love inspiring people to be their best. I am forever grateful for the friends I made, and the lovely people at [bravo] & [evolutionmedia]. Here's to the next chapter, and I hope you'll follow along for the journey. There are so many exciting things to come, so stay tuned."

Judge exited the in early 2020 after 12 seasons as a full-time cast member. She was offered to return as a friend of the show but turned it down.