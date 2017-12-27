‘RHOC’ Alum Lizzie Rovsek Files for Divorce

It’s a year of divorce for the Real Housewives of Orange County.

Real Housewives of Orange County season nine alum Lizzie Rovsek filed for divorce from her husband Christian Rovsek on Oct. 19, according to court records obtained by Radar.

The couple wed in 2009 and share two children together, Kingston and Preston, who have been very present on her social media in recent months in place of their father.

This news comes just weeks after Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Shannon Beador filed for divorce from her husband of nearly two decades David Beador on Dec. 1.

Beador filed for divorce in the Orange County Superior Court more than a month after she announced her split in a statement to BravoTv.com.

“After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she said. “We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time.”

Beador opened up about her impending divorce on the Bravo show’s reunion last month, revealing that it was her ex who asked for the split.

“I said to David when he told me it was over, ‘What happened? We had a couple of amazing years.’ And he goes, ‘We had a couple good months,’ ” she said, crying. “It was just a knife in the heart.”

The two share three daughters: Sophie, 15, and twins Stella and Adeline, 12.

“It’s been really, really hard but I’m a mom and I’m a role model for my kids and it got to the point where I wasn’t teaching my daughters positive lessons,” she continued. “They deserve a happy and joyful home and that’s where we are now. … It is my job now to show the girls — I’m scared, I’m 53 years old, it’s the first time I’ve been out on my own, but I can do it.”

Photo credit: Bravo