‘RHOC’ Star Alexis Bellino’s Ex Jim Threatens to Sue Former Co-Stars

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Jim Bellino is furious at estranged wife Alexis Bellino’s former co-stars Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, threatening to sue the Bravo stars for what they’ve been saying about his relationship, reports TMZ.

The outlet reported that Bellino is demanding the two apologize publicly for their “morally corrupt” comments that they made on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast that was recorded on June 26.

“He was very crusty … I almost sent her a message saying, ‘I’m so sorry,’ but then you sent me that text saying ‘Do you think that he’s trying to protect her? Do you think possible that he’s in trouble and she can’t testify against him if he’s in trouble,’” Judge said on the podcast.

Judge also said she had a “theory” based on a number of reality TV blogs that Bellino was “going to jail” and called him a “shady motherf–er.”

Beador also alleged that “people get paralyzed” at Bellino’s trampoline park he owns. On June 21, TMZ reported that the reality star couple was calling it quits after 13 years. The couple tied the knot in April 2005, and share three kids.

In a statement shared with Us Weekly following the divorce filing, Alexis said there was no “bad blood” between the two as they part ways.

“We hold one another in the highest regards as spouses, and especially as parents. We have agreed on 50/50 custody of the children, and we ask that you respect our privacy by not theorizing about the reasons for our divorce,” their statement reads in part. “In recent days and weeks, there has been a lot of negative discussion about our marriage and why it is ending. Outside of the news of our decision to part ways, there is nothing provocative, alluring, or sordid about the dissolution of our marriage. Quite to the contrary, we strongly support each other just as we have since the beginning of our relationship.”

“Our marriage was a good one, but we were never perfect people or spouses — no one is, and in this respect, we were a lot like millions of other married people,” their statement added. “And, just like millions of other married people, we simply grew apart over times — there is no ill will or bad blood between us — and maybe that’s why absurd rumors about our marriage and future together began when we filed for divorce.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / Alexis Bellino