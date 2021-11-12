‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Hit With Another Family Tragedy Amid Daughter’s Overdose

Lisa Rinna’s family is facing another family tragedy. On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed that her mother Lois Rinna, 93, suffered a stroke and she asked fans for their prayers. The news came just a few days after her daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, announced that she was hospitalized after an accidental drug overdose recently.

Rinna posted a video of her mother dancing, accompanied by the sad news in the caption. “I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke, I am with her now,” the Days of Our Lives star wrote. “So lets celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions. I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know.”

On Thursday, Rinna shared videos on her Instagram Story to share her experiences. “Nobody tells you how to do this,” Rinna said through tears. “You know, there’s not a handbook. There’s never a way to be ready to let go and when you need to watch it… I mean, we’re blessed to be able to be here and be with her. We’re just not taught that death is ok. It’s never talked about. We’re never told it’s OK to let go. It’s like a crash course all of a sudden when one of your loved ones is in this position… especially your mom or your dad and I have such empathy for everyone who has gone through this.”

Just last week, Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s daughter Delilah, 23, revealed on Instagram that she recently sought treatment after she struggled with dependance on Xanax and other drugs. She said she was hospitalized for an accidental overdose as well. After she received her second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, it “flared up and triggered certain autoimmune diseases that I didn’t know I had.” She also battled several other illnesses, including Lyme disease, Epstein-Barr virus, encephalitis, and Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections (PANDAS). She also sought help from a psychiatrist who overprescribed her, she said.

“I wasn’t like a drug addict, but my body was dependent on it because of how much the doctor had prescribed me,” Delilah said. She went to a rehab facility in Arizona, and the treatment helped her. She “cut down” on her Xanax use and left after three weeks.

After Delilah spoke out, Rinna praised her daughter and thanked her fans for supporting Delilah.”Thank you to all of the angels who have reached out, sharing their stories, sending their love and prayers, we are so grateful to you all for your help and your guidance,” Rinna shared on her Instagram Story. Rinna and Halmin are also parents to Amelia Gray Hamlin, 20.