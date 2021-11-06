‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Speaks out After Daughter Delilah’s Shocking Overdose

Lisa Rinna has spoken out following her daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin’s recent hospitalization following an accidental overdose. The RHOBH star thanked her followers for reaching out and sending prayers for her and her family during their difficult time. “Thank you to all of the angels who have reached out, sharing their stories, sending their love and prayers, we are so grateful to you all for your help and your guidance!!” Rinna shared on her Instagram story, per Page Six.

Delilah opened up on Tuesday in a sensitive video on Instagram, revealing that she developed an addiction to Xanax and other prescription drugs after she had a doctor “overprescribe” her the drugs. “My body got dependent on Xanax, number one, and number two, I overdosed — I didn’t mean to at all — I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol,” she said. “I took Benadryl with it, and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital.

“He overprescribed me with one medication that one of my friends takes, like, 10 milligrams, and he gave me, like, 20 milligrams three times a day, and then he gave me 3 milligrams of Xanax a day,” she continued. The model was reportedly seeking treatment for various illnesses when she sought out the help of a psychiatrist. “Basically, in the beginning of the year, I want to say February and March, is when I got my COVID-19 vaccine,” she explained. “And after the second vaccine, I was sick for, like, 36 hours. I felt like my bones were breaking but, like, whatever. … That’s when everything kind of started.”

“I started getting really sick, I started feeling like I had the flu. I was getting migraines, I was having panic attacks — it was like my body was in constant ‘fight or flight’ mode. It was horrible,” she said at the time. “I just knew in my gut that there was something else wrong.”

She went on to say that she eventually was checked into a health facility in Arizona –– though, she asserts it was not a rehab clinic –– where she received help to break her body of its addiction. She wound up leaving shortly after being checked in due to her severe health conditions. “I’m having seizures left and right,” she continued. “My health is getting scary. … Unfortunately, I was I think a medical risk, so I was politely asked to leave after three weeks of being there and making a best friend,” she said.