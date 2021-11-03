Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s Daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin Hospitalized After Prescription Drug Overdose

Delilah Belle Hamlin is opening up about her recent health scare, which she says left her hospitalized following an accidental overdose. In an emotional Instagram video shared on Tuesday, Hamlin, the eldest daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, revealed she recently sought treatment after she became dependent on Xanax and other drugs after a doctor overprescribed her the medication.

In the nearly 30-minute video, captioned, “here’s my story I guess,” the 23-year-old model said her health struggles began after she got the second dose of her COVID-19 vaccine, which she said caused “an autoimmune response in my body.” Reassuring her followers that she is not anti-vaccine, Hamlin explained the vaccine “flared up and triggered certain autoimmune diseases that I didn’t know I had,” later revealing that she has been battling several illnesses including Lyme disease, Epstein-Barr virus, encephalitis, and Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections (PANDAS). Hamlin said, “It was like my body was in constant ‘fight or flight’ mode.” Hamlin said she “just knew in my gut that there was something else wrong,” and she eventually sought help from a psychiatrist for her panic attacks.

“He overprescribed me with one medication that one of my friends takes like 10 milligrams, and he gave me like 20 milligrams three times a day and then he gave me 3 milligrams of Xanax a day,” she said. “So my body got dependent on Xanax, number one, and number two, I overdosed. I didn’t mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol. I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital.”

Hamlin said she felt “helpless” and “hopeless,” adding, “I wasn’t like a drug addict, but my body was dependent on it because of how much the doctor had prescribed me.” Hamlin ultimately decided to check into “a beautiful place in Arizona” for continued treatment. Although “everything seemed to work” at first and she “cut down so much on my Xanax [use],” Hamlin said she began experiencing seizures due to encephalitis, which made her a “medical risk,” and she was “politely asked to leave after three weeks of being there and making a best friend.” Hamlin, who previously visited rehab twice in 2018 for anxiety and depression, said she and her family are “struggling to figure out, kind of, what to do. Mentally, I am not great today. I’m feeling hopeless … since the last treatment center didn’t work out.” She ended her video by asking her followers for support.