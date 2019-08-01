‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Could Face Arrest If She Skips Court

Dorit Kemsley could end up behind bars amid her ongoing legal issues. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star reportedly faces a possible arrest if she doesn’t show up to court next month with her financial records.

The Bravo personality and her husband, PK Kemsley, have been ordered to attend a court hearing on September 5, and must bring their bank statements and sources of income.

“If you fail to appear at the time and place specified in this order, you may be subject to arrest and punishment for contempt of court, and the court may make an order requiring you to pay the reasonable attorney fees incurred by the judgment creditor in this proceeding,” read paperwork released by The Blast, which is addressed to Dorit.

The hearing is released to an alleged incident that made headlines in May after a man named Nicos Kirzis alleged that he loaned PK $1.2 million eight years ago, and had not been paid back yet, Us Weekly first reported. Kirzis claimed the businessman has only paid him $250,000, and still has a balance of $1,235,573.66.

Dorit’s legal issues first went public in August 2018 for her own financial problems after a video surfaced of someone confronting her about the money she allegedly owed her former Beverly Beach partner Ryan Horne.

Dorit has since countersued, with a judge ordering her and Horne to mediation. Should they not figure out an agreement, the case could head to trial in January 2020.

“He wants a certain amount of money, and no, I can’t get into numbers because it’s an ongoing lawsuit,” the reality star told Andy Cohen during the RHOBH reunion. “It is in the lawyers’ hands. It doesn’t need to have a discussion because there’s a lot of details about it that I can’t really speak about.”

The subject of Kemsley’s money problems came up briefly during season 9 of RHOBH after Camille Grammar-Meyer brought PK’s money problems after the women gathered for dinner.

“Your husband was telling me how he filed for bankruptcy,” Grammar said to a shocked Kemsley. “And I was just like, ‘Wow, where does she get all this fancy cars, this Bentley she’s driving around with? All these diamonds? Your makeup, your glam? Your clothes, they’re outstanding, they’re beautiful.’ I’ve always said that.”

“My husband built a $2 billion business from zero. Let me finish, let me clear it up for you,” Kemsley responded. “In 2008, his business went bust, he claimed bankruptcy much like many many successful men. What does that have to do with today? This is 10 years ago. What are you talking about?”

The conversation lead to severe tension between the two women for the rest of the season.