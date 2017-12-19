‘That’s Not Ice, It’s Diamonds’: ‘RHOBH’ Season 8 Taglines Revealed

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are back, and more fabulous than ever.

Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump are returning to the eighth season of the Bravo reality show to cement their status as OG Beverly Hills Housewives, and are being joined by returning cast members Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi and Dorit Kemsley. Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, daughter of musician John Cougar Mellencamp, will also be joining the cast for the first time this season.

With a new season comes new taglines, which were revealed in a trailer released by Bravo Monday.

Kyle Richards: “In this town, fame and money come and go, but friends should not.”

Erika Girardi: “Some people call me cold, but that’s not ice. It’s diamonds.”

Dorit Kemsley: “I believe in an excess of everything — except moderation.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave: “Having the best isn’t important to me, but being my best is.”

Lisa Rinna: “I don’t have to buy it, ’cause I already own it.”

Lisa Vanderpump: “The queen of diamonds always has an ace up her sleeve.”

Camille Grammer, who recently opened up about her second cancer diagnosis, will also be returning as a guest cast member this season.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season eight premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo