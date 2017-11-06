‘RHOBH’ Cast Member Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed as a Young Actress

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is opening up about her experience with sexual harassment when she was a young actress.

During an interview on the Radio Andy show Jeff Lewis Live, Richards explained that a male TV producer once made a pass at her when she was vying for an acting job.

“I met a producer at the Beverly Hills Hotel, at the Polo Lounge, and we were talking and I could tell that I am not here for the role that he’s talking about,” she said. “He was saying very perverted things and I left.”

Richards didn’t go on to call out the male producer by name. She did mention that she didn’t know how to handle the situation at the time.

“I felt uncomfortable and I didn’t know what to do,” she continued. “If someone said that to me now, I would be like, ‘You’re disgusting,’ and I would destroy them. But I was young and stupid.”

Richards comments come on the heels of a number of Hollywood actors and actresses have been coming forward with their experiences with sexual harassment and assault allegations.

The avalanche of sexual misconduct scandals first came after the New York Times published an exposé on Hollywood film executive Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexually harassing and allegedly assaulting a slew of women.