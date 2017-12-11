Childhood Home of ‘RHOBH’ Star Burns Down in California Wildfires

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Kyle Richards is mourning the loss of her childhood home in the massive California wildfires that are now larger than Boston and New York City combined, according to CNN.

I’m so sad to hear that my childhood home that I grew up in and my parents built , burned down. I lived there from 2 or 3 years old until I was 18. So many memories 😢 #belairfire #skirballfire — Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) December 11, 2017

The Thomas Fire and subsequent wildfires have now destroyed more than 1,000 structures and forced hundreds to evacuate.

Fans and friends offered their support and prayers to the Bravo star in these tough times.

Kyle, that is so sad! wow this damn fire is so destructive! I am sorry that your childhood home is gone! 🙏 — jw 🎅🏻 (@burgundylue) December 11, 2017

God bless all of you guys. I pray that you guys get through this situation. — Mickeyb (@bcarolyn0518) December 11, 2017

So sad to know sweetie! Hope you, Mauricio and Portia are okay 💖💖💖 luv u in RH btw❤️ — Diogo Hilton (@DiogoHilton) December 11, 2017

Richards isn’t the only celebrity being affected by the fires. Scream Queens actress Lea Michelle, model Chrissy Teigen and Ellen DeGeneres have all evacuated their homes, they have revealed, in some instances having only moments to grab a few items before fleeing.

Lea Michele opened up to the The Hollywood Reporter about her thoughts in the final moments before evacuating.

“I had 2 minutes to think what I would take, I grabbed my cat and that’s all,” she said. “All you need is to surround yourself with the people you love.”

DeGeneres tweeted a message of support to her community after evacuating her and wife Portia de Rossi’s pets from their home, which she said was “under threat of being burned.”

Our house is under threat of being burned. We just had to evacuate our pets. I’m praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters. The live stream is on https://t.co/FTcKVvHO16 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 10, 2017

