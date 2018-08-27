‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley’s Husband Accused of $3.6 Million Debt to Las Vegas Casino

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley’s husband Paul “PK” Kemsley could be on the line for almost $4 million he is accused of owing the Las Vegas Bellagio Hotel and Casino, based on court documents obtained by The Blast.

According to these documents, Kemsley was first sued by the Bellagio in 2013 after he allegedly failed to pay back a $3.6 million casino marker he was given in 2009. From January 2010 to August 2011, Kemsley reportedly made five payments to the casino totalling only $850,000 of the alleged debt.

Kemsley then filed for bankruptcy in his native UK in 2012, giving him a clean slate when it comes to debt, but the Bellagio argued the business was not notified of the bankruptcy filing and that the UK order didn’t wipe clean what he owed the U.S. casino.

Documents show that Kemsley made more payments through February 2013, but with interest still was indebted to the casino for more than $2 million. The Bellagio and Kemsley agreed in a settlement that he would continue to pay the casino until June 2018, but the business claims in the documents that he stopped paying once again in May.

The Bellagio is asking the court in this new filing to demand Kemsley pay the remaining balance with the possibility of asset seizure.

“Kemsley has breached his settlement obligations, and by violating his settlement obligations, he has violated the stipulated dismissal order,” the filing reads. . “Accordingly, it is appropriate for the court to execute and enter the Stipulated Judgment.”

No judgement has been entered on the latest filing.

PK’s finances might be in trouble as of right now, but his marriage to Dorit is apparently better than ever, despite the reality TV marriage curse.

“If anything, it’s made us stronger,” Dorit told Us Weekly in March when asked how her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has affected her marriage.

“We’re really connected. I love this man through and through and through,” she said. “He’s there. He’s there as a great support, and obviously, we go through life together. All of the ups and downs, he’s there for. He gives me great advice, and he’s such a rock.”

There will be a new Housewife there to throw a monkey wrench into the group dynamic during this upcoming season. Denise Richards was announced earlier this month to be joining the cast alongside Dorit, Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp and Erika Girardi.

