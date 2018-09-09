Denise Richards Marries Aaron Phypers Days After Engagement in Ceremony for ‘RHOBH’

Denise Richards has officially wed actor Aaron Phypers just days after making their engagement public.

Richards, who just joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, spilled the news just after the wedding was conducted and filmed for the Bravo reality series.

“The rumors are true,” Richards said. “And this is my husband Aaron. And we just got married.”

Phypers adds, “We’re married. Love you, babe.”

The couple revealed their engagement on Sept. 6, but there the wedding has apparently been long in the making. Richards’ fans will be able to see the entire process on RHOBH, which is preparing to air its ninth season.

“I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life,” Richards said. “I can’t wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It’s been a wild ride so far!”

Not much is known about the wedding as of press time, but in the announcement clip shared by Bravo, the pair appears to have a had an outdoor ceremony. There is an elaborate, pink floral display behind them.

Apparently keeping the wedding under wraps is an expected more from the couple, being as they have reportedly kept their engagement private for months.

“Denise has been engaged to Aaron since January,” a source told Us Weekly. “They have just kept it quiet because they didn’t want a lot of attention leading up to the wedding. They had hoped to keep it private, but since it’s being filmed for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it was inevitable that it leaked out.”

This is Richards’ second marriage. She previously wed Charlie Sheen in 2002, but the pair divorced in 2006. The couple has two daughters together: 14-year-old Sam and 13-year-old Lola. Richards and Sheen appear to be on good terms, with Richards even inviting him to her latest wedding. However, Sheen reportedly did not attend.

Richards is also the mother to 7-year-old adopted daughter Eloise.

This is also Phypers’ second marriage. He married Dynasty and Desperate Housewives actress Nicollette Sheridan in 2015, but separated around a year later. Their divorce was finalized in August after two years of separation.

There is no word on when the pair’s wedding will air on RHOBH.