‘RHOBH’ Alum Brandi Glanville Claims She Was Drugged in Shocking Tweet Thread

Brandi Glanville had Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans seriously concerned after she took to Twitter in the early hours of the morning Sunday claiming she had been drugged by someone who had put MDMA in her water. Saying she was “pretty sure” she her drink had been spiked, Glanville revealed she was “so high,” but that the drug was “def just molly.”

Pretty sure I just got drugged #water what? — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 8, 2019

It’s def just molly — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 8, 2019

So high — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 8, 2019

Glanville took to Twitter once again later Sunday to reassure fans she was “all good this a.m.,” adding Monday to the mass of concerned followers, “I am fine been resting all is good.”

Prior to her update, RHOBH fans were urging the Bravo personality to call the police and stay with a trusted friend as she waited out the effects of the drug.

“Hope you’re ok Brandi,” one person wrote, as another chimed in, “That has happened to me. Terrifying experience. I’m glad you’re okay.”

“Do you have anyone to take care of you?” another asked. “Get some rest. Hope you recover quickly.”

Glanville has faced backlash recently for her partying, breaking down in tears on Instagram Live in April after being spotted leaving a restaurant while intoxicated after a night out.

“For those of you that want to judge me, you can, all you want, but I’m telling you I’m embarrassed,” she said at the time. “Sometimes, you know, you see your friends with their perfect husbands, and they get to have their kids full-time, and, you know, I don’t have that.”

She added, “There is a worry that I’m gonna grow old alone. And I know I embarrass my kids. I’m not perfect. That’s all I gotta say.”

On Twitter, she continued later, “I’ve been VERY open about Suffering from depression and having recently switched antidepressants So please please stop these negative comments unless you really just want to send me over the f—ing edge. I’m sad and ashamed isn’t that enough?”

A few hours later, she seemingly changed her mind about her apology.

“Sorry for my tweet,” she wrote. “I just realized the only people I owe explanations to are my family. I’m not 25 my body isn’t perfect and I got wasted I’m sure it’s happened to plenty of you however you don’t have people taking your picture and putting on the internet.”

