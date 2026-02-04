‘RHOBH’: Amanda Frances Confronted About ‘Unrealistic’ Expectations (Exclusive)

Amanda Frances continues to baffle her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates with her “unrealistic” expectations for their interactions.

As the ladies sit down for dinner in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show, Amanda addresses the messy conflict she had with Dorit Kemsley.

In a RHOBH episode last month, Dorit tried to confront Amanda about comments she had made about her divorce from Paul “PK” Kemsley, only to have to be asked repeatedly to table the conversation, as it was the anniversary of Amanda’s son’s death.

“I woke up about every 30 minutes all night long with my heart beating very fast,” Amanda tells Dorit in Thursday’s preview. “My body interpreted that evening as a physiological threat.”

It’s then that Bozoma Saint John starts to shake her head at the conversation, prompting Amanda to ask about her apparent disapproval.

“Your expectations of not having confrontation in the way that you don’t like [are] unrealistic,” Boz tells Amanda, as Erika Jayne chimes in, “That’s true.”

Boz continues, “So you need to understand that and also accept that,” to which Amanda responds, “But can’t there be disagreements without conflict?”

“No,” Erika answers plainly, as Amanda continues, “You disagree, you sit, you speak, you have the intention to really hear each other, and there’s not a huge conflict.”

“Girl, what are you talking about?” Boz asks in disbelief, joking, “How? Is this the human experience?”

“What fantasy world is Amanda living in?” she continues in a confessional. “Because in this reality, we’ve gotta have real conversations that push edges, that address conflict, that make us uncomfortable. Because I don’t know any world in which Amanda thinks that she’s the sole power to be able to control how people feel.”

It’s then that Rachel Zoe enters the conversation, telling Amanda, “We cannot control how people speak to us or how people react to us; we can only control how we react to other things.” She adds, “Trust me, if I could control how people f—king speak to me…life would be a lot f—king different.”

“Girl, like every day,” Boz agrees. “Hallelujah.”

Off to the side, Sutton Stracke admits to Rachel, “How Dorit spoke to her was not that bad,” to which the fashion designer responds, “No. I know verbal assault really too f—king well.”

Starting to get emotional, Rachel admits to Sutton, Amanda and Jennifer Tilly, “Listen, I’m in a f—king vulnerable state today, I’m on f—king fire. I just, sorry…”

“I mean, today’s been an emotional day, the media’s spiraling about my divorce, and I was completely blindsided by that,” Rachel, who ended her 26-year marriage to Rodger Berman in September 2024, reveals in a confessional. “It’s not like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so sad. I wish I was still married.’ It’s none of that. It’s just all a lot. … But I try to really stay in gratitude and strength all the time. And sometimes, it just causes a crack.”

Back at the table, Rachel admits, “Guys, I feel like a f—king ticking time bomb about to explode right now,” as she pulls her sunglasses on and starts to break down. It’s then that Boz notices her emotional state, and the clip ends with her sympathetically saying, “Oh no…”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.