‘RHOBH’ Star Sutton Stracke Teases Newcomer Amanda Frances’ Entrance: ‘She’s an Interesting Person’ (Exclusive)

Amanda Frances may have had a bit of a bumpy entrance into the world of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Ahead of Frances’ Housewives debut on Thursday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show, Sutton Stracke shared her first impression of the money expert with PopCulture.com, revealing she came into Season 15 undeterred by her newbie status.

sutton stracke and amanda frances (Photo by: Phylicia J. L. Munn/Bravo)

Calling Frances a “very strong, vibrant personality in her own right,” Stracke paused before noting that the newest diamond holder “doesn’t really want to cower too much.”

As the RHOBH vet noted, “She’s an interesting person.”

Stracke later hinted that Frances’ strong opinions may have shaken things up a bit in the group.

“I think when somebody new comes in, they don’t really know the dynamics very well, and so they can make an opinion really quickly about what’s going on,” she told PopCulture. “And we sort of all [were] like, ‘How can you make an opinion about that? Like, you don’t even know what you’re talking about.’ That’s sort of the vibe. But Amanda just keeps going.”

As for her own attitude heading into Season 15 following the exit of former bestie Garcelle Beauvais, Stracke said she entered with a “very different mindset.”

“A very calm, patient, I’m going to listen and not jump [mindset],” she explained. “And I think that that was the right way to look at myself — to go inwards so that I could go outward as a friend.”

That doesn’t mean she won’t be getting into some drama, as fans saw in the Season 15 trailer some “tension” with Stracke’s longtime friend, Jennifer Tilly.

“It was tension, and I guess we’re going to see how it plays out,” she teased. “You know, obviously, Jennifer and I are still best friends because we’re always together. But the way in which we have to climb over this tension is what might be kind of interesting to watch for the viewers.”

She continued, “I think any time a friendship has adversity that you have to sort of overcome, you do get closer. You know, my mother and I did the same thing last season when we had our thing in Augusta, and now we’re closer than ever.”

Also starring on Season 15 of RHOBH are Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Bozoma Saint John, Dorit Kemsley, and Rachel Zoe, with Tilly and Kathy Hilton returning as friends alongside newcomer Natalie Swanston Fuller.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock next day.