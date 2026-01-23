‘RHOBH’s Amanda Frances Says She and Dorit Kemsley ‘Never Recovered’ From Shocking Fight on the Anniversary of the Loss of Her Son (Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Amanda Frances and Dorit Kemsley have “never recovered” from the shocking fight that played out while Frances was mourning the anniversary of her son’s death.

The Rich as F*ck author opened up to PopCulture.com about the fallout from Thursday’s episode of the Bravo show, revealing that while she was initially open to mending things with Kemsley, “everything that happened after” the fight has kept that from happening.

(Photo by: Phylicia J. L. Munn/Bravo)

This week’s episode was an emotional one for Frances, who was marking the anniversary of the loss of her son Zion, who died at five days old in 2022, after the Bravo star welcomed her twins prematurely. Zion’s brother, Canaan, survived following a lengthy stay in the NICU.

When Kemsley confronted Frances at a group dinner about the comments she had made regarding her divorce from Paul “PK” Kemsley, Frances admitted to the group that she was “holding on by a thread” due to the anniversary. Kemsley continued to push for clarification, however, leading to a tearful early exit from Frances.

“We didn’t recover from that,” Frances told PopCulture. “But I don’t think it’s because of that, I think it’s because of everything that happened after that.”

“I think we could have recovered from that if I had an apology the next day,” she continued. “We never recovered because the thing she was saying that night goes on and on and on.”

The financial life coach pointed out that she wasn’t the only one in the group who had expressed “concerns” for how Kemsley was speaking about her ex amid their messy divorce, and that she hadn’t been holding a “negative opinion” about her co-star personally until that confrontation.

“I think for me, forever, the thing will be that I had to ask her twice,” Frances said of getting Kemsley to eventually drop the conversation. “I had to say [it] twice. I told [her] what this day is.”

Despite her conflict with Kemsley, Frances said it was “kind of beautiful” to be able to share Zion’s story on RHOBH, as he “gets to live on [like] that.”

“Zion died, and I had to go home that night and pump breast milk for Canaan,” she recalled of the dark chapter. “I had to return to the room where he died for 60-something more days to take care of Canaan in the NICU. I think what I hope is that perhaps … it’s this reflection of ‘Nothing can stop me. I don’t give up. I keep going. I keep showing up for my family. I keep showing it for my job. I keep showing up for my community.’

“That’s an example I’m proud to be, and I hope someone is able to take something from that, because motherhood is hard, whether you lose a child or not,” she continued. “And we need examples of women who get out there and do their thing and make a difference.”

Frances told PopCulture it would “make [her] world” if another parent who has a child in the NICU could draw hope from her story. “I would love it if someone sees this episode, sees me and my child, my family thriving, and knows they’re going to get through that journey.”

Frances is also hoping to share her “fresh new modern perspective” on spirituality in her upcoming second book, which she teased is “coming together really nicely.”

“My new book does the same thing [as Rich as F*ck], but with spirituality,” Frances said. “How do we relate to spirituality? How do we think of God? What have we been taught by religion and society about what we’re supposed to think about God that is maybe stopping us from having a relationship with the divine that’s supportive?”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET and streams the next day on Peacock.

