Major Bravo Alum to Star in ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 15

Rachel Zoe is returning to Bravo. The beloved fashion stylist will join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its 15th season.

Zoe’s addition comes amid actress and producer Garcelle Beauvais’ exit after five seasons. The stylist previously had her own show on the network, The Rachel Zoe Project.

In an exclusive with Us Weekly, Zoe expressed her excitement about returning to the small screen. “I am beyond excited to be returning home to Bravo to join the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills!” she told the outlet. “I’ve been living my best, new life and it felt like the perfect time to come back to TV and share it all with you. Here we go … RZ 2.0!”

She spoke more about her decision in an Instagram video shared by BravoTV.com. “It’s official. I am coming back to Bravo,” she said. “I am joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It’s been a while, and you’ve been asking me to come back to television, and I said when stars aligned, or it makes sense, or I have enough to say to share with all of you. And now’s the time. Really excited to be with all of you again, and I hope you are, so let’s have some fun.”

The Rachel Zoe Project chronicled the life and drama of Zoe as she built her fashion empire. It aired for five seasons from 2008 to 2013 on Bravo before getting canceled that year. The show also starred her then-husband and business partner, Rodger Berman. Her staff included associate and style director Brad Goreski and styling associate Taylor Jacobson.

Zoe and Berman were together for 33 years, married for 26. At the time of their split in 2024, they said it was a mutual decision and they remained committed to co-parenting.